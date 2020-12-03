History made with St. John's airport cocaine bust, police said

Police released a photograph of parcels of cocaine and blotters of acid that were seized Wednesday evening at St. John's International Airport. (Royal Newfoundland Constabulary )

A drug bust on Wednesday night at St. John's International Airport turned out to be a record-setting haul, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said.

The RNC said its drugs unit teamed up with the RCMP for "the single largest seizure of cocaine in the province's history."

In a statement Thursday, the RNC said officers seized 13.7 kilograms of cocaine — or about 30 pounds — as well as blotter papers containing 4,500 doses of LSD.

The blotter papers depict cartoon characters, including Homer Simpson.

The RNC estimates that the street value of the seized drugs would be $7 million.

Police said they have made one arrest.

Charges are pending. No other details about the arrest have yet been disclosed.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador