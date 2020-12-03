History made with St. John's airport cocaine bust, police said
A bust Wednesday night at St. John's International Airport raked in 13.7 kilograms of cocaine, which the RNC called a record-setting haul.
Coke, acid had estimated street value of $7M, says RNC
A drug bust on Wednesday night at St. John's International Airport turned out to be a record-setting haul, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said.
The RNC said its drugs unit teamed up with the RCMP for "the single largest seizure of cocaine in the province's history."
In a statement Thursday, the RNC said officers seized 13.7 kilograms of cocaine — or about 30 pounds — as well as blotter papers containing 4,500 doses of LSD.
The blotter papers depict cartoon characters, including Homer Simpson.
The RNC estimates that the street value of the seized drugs would be $7 million.
Police said they have made one arrest.
Charges are pending. No other details about the arrest have yet been disclosed.