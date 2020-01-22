Canadian, American soldiers test fixes for broken airstrips at 5 Wing Goose Bay

While the work to fix broken runways at 5 Wing Goose Bay continues, some Canadian and American personnel are using the opportunity to test ways of repairing airfields in the North.

On an abandoned section of tarmac, the military members are creating craters in the concrete, and filling them in with whatever they have on hand.

"The idea is to be able to do these repairs in the extreme cold," Lt. Col Simon Comtois said.

"If you use concrete, it takes a lot more time to cure and it's more resource intensive," he said. "Here, what we're doing is using ambient materials such as snow, water and the debris from the crater."

The fix was strong enough for an aircraft to roll over it, but is a temporary repair for the colder months.

Once warmer conditions set in, Comtois said they would put in a permanent fix using concrete.

Brigadier General Edward Vaughn is with the American airforce but is stationed in the Canadian NORAD region (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Last year the federal government said it would spend about $2.3 million to repair one of the air base's crumbling runways in the short term, with a full repaving project and airfield lighting upgrades set for the next few years.

The aging runway was experiencing issues like asphalt stripping, debris, and potholes.

In 2017, the airport was shut down for four days after issues with a sealant that was applied to cracks in the runways during annual maintenance.

This joint experiment is happening independently of repairs, and will see about 40 people — evenly split between Canadians and Americans — testing eight different methods of making repairs in the cold climate of central Labrador.

"This is a great example of cooperation between Canada and the United States," U.S. air force Brigadier General Edward Vaughn said. "It's industry and military. It's really a great coming together."

Techniques, new and old

Many of the methods being tested are not new, but the exercise gives the forces a chance to examine them and come up with more effective techniques.

"What we're doing now is actually documenting and getting the data," Vaughn said.

A large saw cuts into an unused section of the tarmac at 5 Wing Goose Bay. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Some new techniques will also be introduced by scientists from the Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory in New Hampshire.

"There's a lot of innovation going on here," Vaughn said. "Things as simple as: When you're operating the heavy equipment, what kind of gloves do you want to wear? What kind of hat? What kind of communication equipment do you need with all the noise?"

While the fixes will come in handy for Canadian Forces in the North, the Americans expect to use the knowledge in Alaska and some of the colder states, as well as their cold-weather ally countries.

"We've got plenty of partners around the world in cold regions," Vaughn said. "Think about it. There are even times when even parts of the United states get to be extreme cold.

'Enough cold'

Five different locations were considered for to host the tests, but in the end it was decided 5 Wing was the most suitable.

"We wanted to make sure that we had enough snowfall, so enough material to fix the craters," Comtois said.

"We needed enough cold... we needed to have access to heavy equipment, enough space on the tarmac and the ramp to be able to create a hole and not impede with operations."

Canadian and American military are working together this week to test extreme cold weather fixes to airfields. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

The base is warning there may be increased traffic of heavy vehicles crossing Loring Drive to get to a nearby sand pit, and people should be vigilant in the area.

The exercise continues until February 4th.

