It's a bird! It's a plane! It's a… whale?

The Airbus Beluga is refuelling in St. John's before breaching again to deliver a satellite to the Kennedy Space Center. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Plane spotters had a whale of a time in St. John's on Wednesday with the arrival of the Airbus Beluga, but no one was blubbering about the cold — it was all fin and games as they watched the giant plane touch down.

The plane, carrying a satellite for British telecommunications company Inmarsat, stopped at St. John's International Airport to refuel before continuing to Cape Canaveral in Florida.

Will Goodridge — a Gander flight student and self-proclaimed aviation enthusiast — was at the airport watching when the Beluga arrived.

He has seen an Airbus Beluga once before, when he was flying in Gander. The Beluga was taking off at that time, and Goodridge still enjoys telling the... tail.

He said the Airbus Beluga was designed to transport aircraft parts, such as wings. It would transport those components to Airbus's manufacturing plant in France. Now, he said, the Beluga is used for other missions, like delivering satellites.

Whale, whale, whale... Plane enthusiast and flight student Will Goodridge was at the airport to watch the Airbus Beluga's arrival. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Plane passion

Goodridge spent five years studying business at Memorial University before applying to flight school because of his lifelong interest in planes.

He isn't sure where his interest comes from — ever since he was a kid, he has just been fascinated — but that passion has lingered for his entire life. And where there's a whale, there's a way.

"Every time I knew there was a cool plane coming to St. John's … I'd always make my way out. And I was always fascinated by it."

Goodridge said he wasn't surprised to see dozens of people the airport waiting to watch the Beluga land.

"I don't know a single person who doesn't look up in the sky when they hear an airplane," he said.

