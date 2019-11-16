Family of Mistastin Lake crash victim sues Air Saguenay

Nobody knows why an Air Saguenay floatplane crashed into Mistastin Lake in northern Labrador last summer, but the family of one victim is suing the Quebec airline for negligence.

Clifford Randell, 50, was killed in the crash along with six other people. He was one of two guides leading an expedition to the remote lake for clients from the United States.

His body was recovered nine days after the plane crashed into the lake.

The Transportation Safety Board was unable to determine a cause for the crash, since the plane was never recovered from the bottom of the lake. Despite that, Randell's family is moving forward, with claims of negligence and breach of contract against Air Saguenay.

"We expect to prove the most likely inference based on the circumstances is pilot error," said lawyer Jamie MacGillivray in a press release.

The TSB did find that none of the bodies recovered were wearing personal flotation devices, which were made mandatory on floatplanes in March 2019. However, operators were given 18 months to conform to the new rule.

CBC News has not yet reached Air Saguenay for comment.

