Air Saguenay shutting down operations after Labrador crash and lawsuit, reports say

After two fatal crashes in four years, the largest bush plane airliner in Quebec is selling off its fleet.

Radio-Canada is reporting Air Saguenay will make the announcement at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon. The news comes less than two weeks after the family of a fishing guide killed in a Labrador crash sued Air Saguenay for negligence.

Cliff Randell was one of seven people killed when a de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver crashed into Misastin Lake in a remote section of northern Labrador.

Air Saguenay owner Jean Tremblay told the Canadian Press that the lawsuit was anticipated, and just a part of the aviation business.

Jean Tremblay is the president and owner of Air Saguenay, which is reportedly looking to sell or close its bases in Quebec and Labrador. (Gilles Munger/Radio-Canada)

Tremblay said he hoped they could come to a resolution with lawyers for the airline's insurance company.

Air Saguenay also took a hit in 2015, when another DHC-2 Beaver crashed in the forest near Les Bergeronnes, Que., shortly after takeoff. Seven people were killed in that crash, too.

Tremblay's company is the largest provider of floatplane flights in Quebec, with 10 bases stationed throughout the region.

A DHC-2 Beaver floatplane lies in Lake Misastin, photographed by a search and rescue plane on the morning it was discovered. The plane later sank and has not been recovered. (Transportation Safety Board of Canada)

Some politicians in Quebec expressed concern at the company closing its bases, saying it offers a significant service to remote places in the province.

"I think there is a business plan that probably has to be redone for Air Saguenay to adapt to the new realities, but I think the government must be behind Air Saguenay," said Pierre Arcand, interim leader of Quebec's Liberal party.

The airline took a major hit in 2018 when the province ended the northern caribou hunt. Flying hunters to and from remote camps accounted for about 35 per cent of Air Saguenay's business.

