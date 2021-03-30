Airplane travelling to Caribbean diverts to St. John's after medical emergency

An Air France flight travelling from Paris to St. Maarten was diverted to St. John's Tuesday evening after a medical emergency onboard. (Heather Gillis/CBC)

Passengers on an Air France flight scheduled to fly to the Caribbean will spend the night in St. John's after the plane was diverted due to a medical emergency.

According to the St. John's Airport Authority, the flight travelling from Paris to St. Maarten, a Caribbean island part of the Netherlands, landed in St. John's just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The plane was carrying 120 passengers and 10 crew members.

Airport firefighters and Eastern Health workers responded following the landing.

According to Heather McKinnon, manager of the Delta Hotel in St. John's, passengers from the airplane arrived at the hotel around 7:20 p.m., where they will spend the night.

McKinnon said all passengers were screened for COVID-19 by both provincial and federal agents at the airport, and will not be allowed to leave their guest rooms as part of self-isolation protocols.

Passengers will leave the hotel 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning to head back to the airport, with the flight scheduled to depart St. John's at 11:40 a.m.