How Air Canada's luggage loss is a N.L. family's wedding pain

Melissa Boyd and her family have returned home to St. John's to celebrate her sister's wedding on Saturday, but not everything is going according to plan.

Travelling from Brantford, Ont., where they now live, a suitcase containing a homemade suit for her son — part of a matching pair for her sons to wear as ring bearers — didn't make the trip.

"We're not getting anywhere with Air Canada and it's really frustrating that they just don't care," Boyd told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show.

The suit was made by his grandmother, while Boyd's husband's suit and the rest of his clothes haven't arrived either.

Air Canada has lost the bag from the departure point at Pearson International Airport. According to Boyd, she was told the bag was scanned at the airport but not scanned to board the flight.

"We're out probably $1500," she said.

We're not getting anywhere with Air Canada and it's really frustrating that they just don't care. - Melissa Boyd

Boyd and her family are now stressing after almost four days of waiting to hear back about their lost luggage.

"My poor mother-in-law is frantically trying to make a new suit in hopes that she can pay UPS to have it up here on time because it was made to match his brother's suit," she said.

The luggage was scanned at Pearson Airport prior to departure to St. John's, but didn't arrive on the direct flight. (Ryan Mahle/CBC)

For her family of four to make the trip from Ontario it has cost them around $4000. Compensation was offered by Air Canada for the lost luggage, but to Boyd the offer was incomparable.

"My husband didn't have any clothes, my son didn't have any clothes," she said.

"Initially, Air Canada said that they would give us $200. Well the suitcase we bought brand new, the suitcase alone was close to $200. So we waited a couple of days to see if it would come, and then we had no other choice but to go out and start buying things."

Boyd and her family are trying to keep positive during the whole ordeal, but she says the situation weighs heavy on them.

"We went to Bowring Park yesterday, and I went out and had dinner with a friend downtown yesterday, and we took the kids up to Signal Hill the other day" she said.

"So we're trying, but this is kind of hanging over our head."

In response to questions from CBC, Air Canada offered the following statement:

"We are very much aware of the importance of getting this bag delivered as soon as possible and apologize for the delay. We will be in touch with Ms. Boyd as soon as we have more information, as well as regarding compensation."

