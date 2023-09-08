Air Canada changes result in layoffs of 54 N.L. employees

Air Canada begins a new contract with PAL Airlines on Nov. 1, leading to the layoffs of 54 employees in Newfoundland and Labrador. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

More than 50 employees are receiving layoffs as Air Canada makes changes to its services at Gander, Happy Valley-Goose Bay and Deer Lake airports.

Beginning Nov. 1, PAL Airlines will be the new service provider under the Air Canada Express banner, and not solely Jazz Aviation, which currently holds the contract.

"We are making staffing changes required as a result of changes to Air Canada's schedule," reads a statement from Jazz Aviation. "We do sincerely regret the impact to our employees and will do our utmost to support them during this time."

It went on to say Happy Valley-Goose Bay will no longer be serviced by Jazz Aviation at all, resulting in 13 job losses there. Services in Gander and Deer Lake are expected to remain open, possibly seasonally, but will also experience significant job losses. Jazz Airlines employees are represented by Unifor.

According to national service representative Shayne Fields, Gander will lose 16 positions, while Deer Lake will lose 25.

Air Canada did not respond to messages from CBC as of publishing time.

Union fighting layoffs

"It's a gut punch hearing that news," Fields said. "It's devastating to a lot of them.

"These are dedicated, loyal workers who probably feel a pit in their stomach right now. You know, they're angry, they're sad. They want answers. They want to continue to do the good work that they do."

Shayne Fields is a national service representative with Unifor. (CBC screen grab)

Unifor is fighting Air Canada on the changes. Fields says the union is filing a number of grievances and lawyers are looking into possible contravention of labour standards legislation. Unifor is also looking further into the capacity purchase agreement (CPA), which details how Air Canada outsources a portion of its business to other companies.

"I have put the employer on notice," Fields said. "Unifor is not going to sit on the sidelines quietly and watch this happen and just walk away. That's not what we're known for. That's not what we're going to do. And that's not what our members expect of us."

Fields said he and Unifor are open to dialogue on the issue, and would gladly work on a resolution that would benefit the company and his union members.

"They haven't reached out and it seems like they've planted their feet pretty firm in the ground with this decision."

Percy Farwell is the mayor of Gander. He's concerned these layoffs by Air Canada could be indicative of future service cutbacks. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

Gander Mayor Percy Farwell says he has not yet been in contact with Air Canada about changes, but hopes to connect in the coming days. His first concern was the lives and wellbeing of the employees affected, he said, but there is also worry about future air travel.

"I think the fear I would have is what does this mean in terms of what's going to happen when the summer season comes around next year? Is it indicative of a longer term plan?"

Farwell says business at Gander International has rebounded from the pandemic, and the airport is seeing traffic increases in tourism, as well as the rotational workforce as a result of gold exploration and mining in the central area.

"Every aspect of the market that's using Gander International Airport through Air Canada is growing," he said. "And yet it seems like there's a continued, sustained effort to reduce service out here or reduce the status of the airport to a remote regional site that only warrants short regional hops."

He and council plan to speak with Air Canada on these changes, and how Gander will fare in the future.

"I think there's a long standing objective to reduce the footprint in Newfoundland and Labrador," Farwell said. "And the pandemic seems to have presented an opportunity to throw everything out the window and then start over again."

