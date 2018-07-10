Woman facing hefty fine after 'unruly' behaviour forces landing in Happy Valley-Goose Bay

An Air Canada flight was diverted to Goose Bay airport early Saturday due to the actions of an alleged "unruly" passenger.

CBC News has learned that Elke Van De Voort is facing a hefty fine after an Air Canada flight on its way from Toronto to Amsterdam was diverted to Happy Valley-Goose Bay due to her alleged behaviour.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police didn't name her, but said in an email that a 21-year-old woman is now facing a charge of mischief over $5,000 and two charges under the Aeronautics Act.

According to the RCMP, she's being charged for "endangering the safety or security of an aircraft in flight or of persons on board by intentionally interfering with the performance of the duties of crew members and for lessening crew members ability to perform their duties."

"The pilot came over the sound system. He said that they had an unruly passenger and that we'd have to make a stop in Goose Bay," said Ashley Robinson, who was aboard the flight during the diversion.

She said she didn't witness any incidents on the plane.

"I had a window seat and glanced out and saw the police vehicle with lights on drive out on the tarmac," she said.

"Overall the detour took an hour and a half."

Van De Voort appeared in Happy Valley-Goose Bay court on Tuesday for a bail hearing in connection with the incident.

It was set over and will resume Wednesday.