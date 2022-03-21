This 10-year-old is already making money from his art

In the eyes of Ahmed Haroon, to make a good painting you have to "make it complicated," but — he cautions — "don't make it too complicated."

Just 10 years old, Haroon is already selling his work online.

He's planning to put the money he earns toward a gaming laptop but, he says, that's not the only thing motivating him to create.

