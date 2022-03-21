This 10-year-old is already making money from his art
Ahmed Haroon is planning to put the money he earns toward a gaming laptop. However, he says that is not the only thing motivating him to create.
Mom’s idea to post paintings online met with sales and community support
In the eyes of Ahmed Haroon, to make a good painting you have to "make it complicated," but — he cautions — "don't make it too complicated."
Just 10 years old, Haroon is already selling his work online.
He's planning to put the money he earns toward a gaming laptop but, he says, that's not the only thing motivating him to create.
Watch the video in the player above to learn more about Ahmed's art and how the arts community in Newfoundland and Labrador is encouraging him to keep it up.
