AG report raises alarms for N.L. school bus safety, nutrition

A three-pronged report from the province's auditor general has raised a number of alarms for children in schools across Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District in particular came under fire in Thursday's wide-ranging health and safety report, with the auditor general's office publishing concerns over student safety and a near-total lack of oversight of students' nutrition.

When asked how he thought the report made the district look overall, Education Minister Brian Warr stumbled over his answer.

"I don't even know how to answer that, I've gotta be honest with ya," he said Thursday afternoon, saying his department would work closely with the NLESD to address issues raised in the report.

"It just plainly says that we need to be doing a better job, and we'll certainly ensure that we do that."

School bus safety

The Office of the Auditor General of Newfoundland and Labrador found that the district needed "better monitoring and oversight" to ensure kids were being transported safely to school, discovering that nearly half of sampled drivers had some kind of driving record infraction and a fifth had criminal convictions.







The report also found a spotty track record of bus inspection certificates, saying the district did not appear to keep complete records of which buses needed safety checks.

Auditor general Julia Mullaley said Thursday afternoon that the district has been working on the report's recommendations.

Warr said government is dedicated to making changes.

"I take it personally, because safety is so important to me, of these children. I wear my heart on my sleeve when it comes to children, their safety is of utmost importance to me and I will do everything that I have in my power to ensure that," Warr said of the flaws Mullaley highlighted in that area.

Unhealthy foods all over schools

Mullaley's office underscored a disparity between what food was offered in schools across the province and nutrition guidelines upheld by the Department of Children, Seniors and Social Development and that of education.



Unhealthy foods are offered in "high" percentages: 30 per cent of items on lunch menus, 34 per cent at canteens, and 62 per cent of what's in vending machines in schools were not allowed to be there, the report said.

Auditor General Julia Mullaley unveiled the report of three audits into healthy eating in schools, oversight of wellness priorities and student transportation. (Paul Pickett/CBC)

The province's 2009 School Food Guidelines, based on the 2007 Canada Food Guide, recommend that the majority of menu or vending machine items are low in sodium and added fats, but high in vitamins.



Despite that violation, the audit found that schools were not tracking what kinds of items were sold to students. One vending machine examined by the office offered only a handful of snacks classified as at least partially nutritious, including baked Ruffles chips and Nutrigrain bars, while an assortment of candies and fried chips composing the remaining snack options were not permitted by the guidelines.





"More than 90 per cent of the 118 schools we audited had no evidence that, upon obtaining and renewing the services of a school food provider, the food and beverages menu was reviewed and approved by the regional nutritionist as required by District policy," the report said.



Some school principals surveyed were not aware they needed a nutritionist to give menus a green light.

Over a third of Newfoundland and Labrador children are overweight or obese, the highest rate in the country.



"It's really important you look at the healthy eating habits of children," Mullaley told reporters.



The auditor general recommended that schools comply with the government's nutrition guidelines. Mullaley added that 10 years was enough time to make those changes.

"I don't think that's acceptable," she said, as having unhealthy foods on offer meant temptation for young children.

"When they're there and accessible there's probably a higher tendency to want to eat them," she said.

The minister said the department is working on new school guidelines this summer to align with the 2019 Canada's Food Guide, which will be introduced as a pilot program in 10 schools across the province this September.

Brian Warr, named minister of education early this month, said the recommendations in the auditor general's report will be implemented. (Marie-Isabelle Rochon/CBC)

"The program will support the schools and school food providers in a variety of ways. It'll collect data to ensure compliance of the guidelines, and certainly determine if the guidelines are contributing to better student eating behaviours," said Warr.

It's not clear how a new program will be adhered to when the program from a decade ago has yet to be followed.

Warr said when it comes to stocking vending machines, for example, school administration is responsible for monitoring what operators put in the machines so that's one area things can be improved.

"We recognize that changes need to happen, and we'll ensure that the recommendations of the auditor general are carried through," he said.

What monitoring?

Also contained in the tripartite audit was an examination of the provincial wellness plan released in 2006, meant to monitor and prevent chronic diseases.



According to the office that plan contained "no monitoring or evaluation framework" and no measurable targets.





Measurable targets — such as data showing increases in vegetable consumption or decreases in smoking prevalence — have now been implemented through The Way Forward program, the report said.



"We know a lot of our health indicators are behind the Canadian average," said Mullaley.



"It's about the quality of life, but it's also about the significant costs of health care in our province."