N.L.'s adult offender rehab ineffective, inadequate and outdated, says auditor general

Denise Hanrahan, Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general, delivered a report Wednesday criticizing Newfoundland and Labrador's adult corrections and custody policies and practices. (Patrick Butler/Radio-Canada)

Newfoundland and Labrador's Justice Department isn't doing enough to ensure adult offenders can successfully — and safely — reintegrate into the community, according to a report from the province's auditor general.

The report, which looked at adult offender rehabilitation programming and community reintegration in Newfoundland and Labrador from 2017 to 2019, found policies were either deficient or non-existent.

"Adult custody policies related to rehabilitation programming and reintegration were incomplete, inadequate and outdated," reads the report, delivered by Auditor General Denise Hanrahan on Wednesday.

According to the report, the Department of Justice and Public Safety is relying on legislation from the 1970s to govern adult corrections, even though updated legislation was passed in 2011. According to the report, as recently as 2019, then Justice Minister Andrew Parsons said the department was finalizing the regulations, but as of December, the new legislation still hasn't been enacted.

"We could not determine any reason for these delays," reads the report.

In its response, included as part of the report, the Justice Department again said regulations are being finalized. The department also said it accepts all six recommendations included in the report. CBC News has asked Justice Minister John Hogan for comment.

Inadequate risk assessment

Security risk assessments, which are used to determine if an offender poses a threat to themselves or others — and if so, the level of that threat — were not always accurate or complete, and sometimes were not completed at all, both for offenders in custody and those on probation or with conditional sentences.

"When offender risk assessments did not exist, it was impossible to develop meaningful case management plans, given that the risks and needs of the offender were not identified," reads the report.

The auditor general has found that offenders in Newfoundland and Labrador are often not given the tools they need to successfully reintegrate into the community. (Sarah Smellie/The Canadian Press)

Probation officers received refresher training for completing risk assessments this year, according to the report.

Departmental directives for monitoring offenders in custody were "vague," according to the report. The majority of offenders in custody in the sample included in the report did not receive relevant rehabilitation programming, and the department did not evaluate its processes for managing that programming.

The report found the department doesn't have an established process for transitioning offenders from custody to community terms, like probation. The department was also in violation of its own quality assurance policy.

"Regarding community corrections, poor case management practices may compromise public safety," notes the report.

Additionally, quality assurance for risk assessments and case management were "non-existent" during the audit period, and classification officers had minimal training. The report recommends the Justice Department provide updated training for classification and parole officers; in its response, the department said it would create a formal training program.

Inadequate supervision of offenders after release

The report states the department did not formally plan for the release of offenders in custody, and did not provide adequate rehabilitation for individuals once they were out of custody.

Probation officers also failed to consistently follow standards for supervising offenders after release. For example, some high-risk offenders never received home visits, even though they should have received one a month. When probation-order offenders failed to report as required, probation officers failed to contact them within two days in most cases.

Probation officers also failed to conduct appropriate curfew checks for most offenders in the sample. The officers also didn't always monitor offenders' compliance with court-ordered conditions, or enforce compliance when those conditions were breached.

The officers were unable to enforce drug and alcohol testing for offenders because there was no program for sample collection and analysis.

Procedures for documenting breaches also unclear

The procedures for documenting information about offenders in custody are also unclear, according to the report.

"There is no formal guidance on documentation requirements, such as what information to include, how it should be structured, or how it should be entered so it is easily retrievable," the report states.

The documentation issue extended to offenders who were on parole. According to the auditor general, there is no policy dictating how probation officers document an offender's lack of compliance with court orders.

"We found examples of probation officers indicating that an offender was compliant with court orders, when the contact notes had evidence of non-compliance," reads the report.

