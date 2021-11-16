N.L. officials welcome Afghan newcomers as work to reunite families continues

A group of newcomers to Newfoundland and Labrador from Afghanistan go through community donations of clothes and other household items. About 150 people have come to the province from Afghanistan so far, according to the Association for New Canadians. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

For more than 150 people Afghan refugees who have recently arrived in Newfoundland and Labrador, the move is a chance to start a new life in safety.

Newcomers were able to chat, play and collect donated household items Tuesday during an event at the Association of New Canadians' donation centre in St. John's. Donations included clothes and toys for the refugees to have as they prepare to move into permanent housing.

The federal government has brought 157 Afghan refugees to Newfoundland and Labrador so far, who left the country after a takeover by the Taliban. Provincial Immigration Minister Gerry Byrne said he expects more citizens to land in the province but for now the government is focused on helping those who have already arrived resettle.

For one newcomer, who recently arrived with her parents, siblings and grandmother, the long journey to Newfoundland is a fresh start for her family.

"I felt peace, and I thought of peace when I landed here," the woman said through an interpreter. "When the Taliban came and took over, nobody felt safe over there. Nobody felt that they were at peace over there. Everybody was constantly in a state of fear. So when I came here, I was very grateful and happy that we are finally safe here."

CBC News is not identifying people interviewed in this story due to security concerns.

'Some of our families are left behind'

But while everyone was grateful to be out of Afghanistan and safe in a new home country, conversations also centred on the people who weren't there.

"Right now, some of our families are left behind in Afghanistan," one newcomer told Byrne through an interpreter. "We're trying, and it was our best effort to all come together, but we couldn't make it."

The man explained he has remained in contact with family still in Afghanistan and fears for their safety. He said the Taliban come to his home in search of him every week, and he fears they will take a member of his family.

"They're even worse than animals. If they get a hold of someone, they will behead them. They will kill them," he said.

"I am very thankful to be safe here, and for you to have given us this place to stay at and be safe. But inside, spiritually, mentally, we are not totally and completely at peace."

WATCH: A man arriving from Afghanistan speaks to Minister Gerry Byrne through an interpreter:

Afghan newcomer has questions for Gerry Byrne, Newfoundland's Minister of Immigration 1:42 The man spoke to the minister through an interpreter. Due to safety concerns, CBC is protecting his identity. 1:42

The man called on Byrne and the federal and provincial government to work quicker to bring more Afghans seeking asylum into Canada.

Byrne told the man his story was "very difficult to listen to, but very important that everyone listens."

He added that talks are continuing between the provincial and federal governments and the United Nations to bring more people from Afghanistan into the country and that reuniting families is a top priority.

"We will do our best to work with you, and to work with Canada, to make sure that all those who are in danger … have an opportunity to be repatriated, including family members such as yours," Bryne said.

The pair ended the conversation with a hug and a blessing of shared respect.

Premier Andrew Furey speaks with a man who recently arrived in Newfoundland and Labrador from Afghanistan with his family. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

Premier Andrew Furey also appeared at the event, saying he felt humbled to be part of the group welcoming people to Canada from Afghanistan.

"There's incredible enthusiasm and optimism toward this being their new home," he said. "Talking with a couple of gentlemen and some of the children, everybody appreciates the generosity but equally the opportunity that Canada can afford them and their families."

Antwone Aslan, the Association for New Canadians' settlement services co-ordinator, said he's seen the excitement to people coming to the province.

"Morale has been really positive, and they just can't wait to get on with their lives and start their lives here in St. John's and be part of the community as soon as possible," he said.