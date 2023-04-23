Interpreter who helped Canadian military has escaped Afghanistan, but is no closer to Canada

James Camsell, now a retired brigadier-general, pictured in Afghanistan in 2009 with Afghan interpreter 'Joe.' CBC has blurred the photo to protect Joe's identity. (Submitted by James Camsell)

Almost two years after Canadian forces pulled out of Afghanistan, a retired brigadier-general in Newfoundland is still fighting to get his interpreter out.

CBC News has been following the story of James Camsell and his efforts to bring "Joe" — a pseudonym to protect his identity — to Canada.

"We owe him," Camsell said. "He kept Canadians alive."

Joe began supporting the Canadian military in 2005 and the Taliban attempted to assassinate him in 2010 for helping NATO forces. Camsell said when the Taliban seized power again in 2021, Joe once again became a target.

"He is being actively hunted by the Taliban," he said.

"They arrested two of his brothers in Kabul, trying to force him to come out from under cover and give himself up."

When NATO forces pulled out of Afghanistan, thousands of people who risked their own lives to help Canada were left behind. At the time, the federal government promised to bring those people to safety in Canada. While thousands have been brought to safety, thousands more, like Joe, are still in limbo.

Now, Camsell said, Joe and his family have made it out of Afghanistan to Pakistan, with the help of tens of thousands of dollars raised by himself and others.

Camsell in Afghanistan with interpreter 'Joe.' (Submitted by James Camsell)

"He was nervous about going across but he made the decision he had to get out, because it was getting to a point where it was very dangerous and eventually he was certain he would be caught," he said.

Joe is unable to work in Pakistan as he does not have a work visa. At this point, there's still been no help from Canada.

Camsell said Joe has applied to federal authorities, but there's been no confirmation that they have received his application. Camsell has also reached out to federal politicians for help.

"We've received nothing from them other than the pro forma 'We've got your email,'" said Camsell.

"Minister O'Regan's office did attempt to do some stuff last year, but again nothing came out of that."

As a result, Joe and his family of six are now living in poverty in Pakistan. He's trying to reach Canadian officials in the area, but still has no reason yet to believe Canada will take him in.

Despite all of this, Camsell said he's not giving up.

"I find it very frustrating we've left him behind," Camsell said.

"He's there with his family, he's destitute, he's hearing nothing from Canada, and that's a terrible thing."

