Mi'kmaq culture enters provincial courtrooms with feather affirmation

When people take the stand in provincial court they now have the option to take their affirmation or oath while holding an eagle feather.

The Department of Justice and members of the Mi'kmaq community held a special bestowment ceremony in Stephenville on Friday to mark this new way to affirm or tell the truth on the court stand.

Qalipu band councilor Odelle PIke came up with the idea after seeing feathers in other courts in the country.

"It's an awesome feeling," she said to CBC, after seeing the 11 feathers on display at the ceremony.

"I was at the inquiry for the murdered and missing Aboriginal women, and at those hearings we had the option of swearing on the eagle feather. It was great. People really appreciate that they have the opportunity to do that as opposed to doing it on the Bible."

It's such a beautiful feeling, and most of our Indigenous people have such a respect for it. - Odelle Pike

Pike says most Indigenous people have great respect for the eagle feather, and it's important to have the symbol of their culture in the courtroom.

"When you hold it, it's just such a beautiful feeling and most of our Indigenous people have such a respect for it, that very seldom be dishonest or not tell the truth because they know the significance of it."

From left, Justice Minister Andrew Parsons, Qalipu leader Odelle Pike and Chief Judge Pamela J. Goulding take part in the eagle feather bestowment ceremony in Stephenville. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Pike brought the idea to the Department of Justice, who then made the use of eagle feathers possible. The feathers will be distributed to 10 courtrooms and one circuit court in Labrador and used immediately.

Justice Minister Andrew Parsons said the system needs to change.

"Our Indigenous peoples across this country don't feel that they are a part of this system.… We need to change for the better, and I think today shows we are willing to move that way."

