Searchers in Greenland find piece of exploded Air France engine after 2-year hunt

It took two years and some tailor-made technology, but a search team in Greenland finally found a key piece of the damaged Air France Flight 66, buried in four metres of snow and ice.

It was an engine hub — the part of a jet engine that looks like spokes from a wheel — and it had fallen off the plane over southern Greenland in September 2017.

Instead of landing in intended destination Los Angeles, the plane had to make an emergency landing in Happy Valley-Goose Bay with one of its engines blown out.

"For two years we talked about it as if it was a needle in a haystack," said William Colgan, a research climatologist assigned to the hunt.

William Colgan, a research climatologist with a PhD in geography from the University of Colorado, worked in Greenland on the search to find the missing Air France Flight 66 fan hub. (WilliamColgan.net)

Colgan doesn't really know what the French and American authorities wanted it for. But after several failed attempts to locate the fan hub, his team of searchers came to want it more than anyone.

In total, they spent about seven weeks camping on the ice. The efforts included five distinct phases, with the first phase seeing an airplane fly over to take radar images of the ice field.

When nothing conclusive showed up, they decided to bury a "fake" fan hub somewhere in the ice and then return with a helicopter to survey the land with radar technology again.

An Air France Airbus A380 made an emergency landing in Happy Valley-Goose Bay in September 2017 after this engine blew out over the Atlantic Ocean. (Richard Fines/Submitted)

If they could spot the fake one, they could scan their data for a similar object elsewhere.

They spent a month on the ice during this process, battling –35 C temperatures and the threat of polar bears.

"It was a very tough month and we didn't walk away with the fan hub," Colgan said. "The ice-penetrating radar had failed us."

New ideas, new technology

One year came and went without any promising news. It was time to get even more creative.

"We had three agencies that were sitting in town, coming up to do site inspections by helicopter and take data from us," he said. "As the project went into the second and more experimental year, people started to lose confidence in us."

Colgan's team — the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland — enlisted help from Aarhus University in Denmark. They took an existing electromagnetic device used to map ground water, and adapted it to spot titanium in snow.

The fan hub was located near a large crevasse in a vast ice field. The crevasses are hard to spot with the naked eye, and were marked after radar surveys of the landscape. (Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland)

They spent the better part of a month camped out on the ice again, eventually spotting a titanium chunk near the edge of a crevasse. It was two metres away from being lost forever.

The final phase of the project was to dig.

"We think that the fan hub ended up about one metre deep when it impacted the surface," Colgan said.

SnowTEM is a machine created by Aarhus University specifically for this search. In the end, it was successful. (Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland)

The snow in the area piles up faster than the ice melts, so by the time they found it, it was about four metres deep.

After plenty of digging, the crew managed to get a sling around the fan hub and remove it from the ice.

"It's large," Colgan said. "It's about the size of a wheel rim from a truck. I'd say it weighs more than 100 kilos of pure titanium. Clearly it's built quite sturdily."

Whatever happened to Air France 66, the fan hub is thought to be a crucial part of the investigation.

Whether or not authorities solve the mystery, Colgan said, his team is satisfied they solved their problem of finding white titanium in an ice field.

"There's been a lot of emotional ups and downs to this story, so we're very happy to share a happy ending with everyone."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador