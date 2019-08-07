Alleged bear spray attack hits bystanders at St. John's Regatta

Multiple people were hit when an aerosol weapon, possibly bear spray, was discharged in what was said to be a targeted attack at the Royal St. John's Regatta on Wednesday.

A man had deep, dark welts under his streaming eyes as he told CBC News he believed he was the target of the attack.

Discharge from the can hit some of the people standing near him.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said the incident is considered a "possible assault."

Police and two ambulances were called to the scene at the corner of Carnell Drive and The Boulevard, near the King George V stadium, around 4:30 p.m.

Victims were treated at the scene. It is not believed that anyone was taken to hospital.

The RNC has not yet confirmed how many people were hit.

The RNC's criminal investigation division is looking into the incident and ask anyone with information about the attack to contact them or to call Crime Stoppers.

