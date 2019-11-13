Defibrillators now in every N.L. school, Heart and Stroke Foundation says

After nearly one million dollars and a five year campaign, the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada says every school in Newfoundland and Labrador now has an automated external defibrillator (AED).

Mary Ann Butt, the foundation's senior vice president in the province, says the push started several years ago to get AEDs into hockey rinks and community centres, and schools became a priority soon after.

Butt said that's because Newfoundland and Labrador has the highest rates of heart disease and stroke in the country, with children being made particularly vulnerable to a relatively common genetic anomaly called arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy, or ARVC.

We're sending our children into schools everyday and we don't have the ability to respond in a cardiac emergency. - Mary Ann Butt

Adults at high risk of a heart attack because of ARVC can have a defibrillator implanted under their skin — children can't.

"It's important for schools because you have to be a certain physiological size to get the implanted device, and without that, you're really at risk if you don't have an AED on the premises," said Butt.

"We're sending our children into schools everyday and we don't have the ability to respond in a cardiac emergency and thought it was an important piece of work."

Butt said it's "a huge accomplishment" to equip 274 schools with the defibrillators, something she believes are integral pieces of safety equipment in public spaces.

"We have fire extinguishers, smoke alarms, smoke detectors — we have a number of different things [in schools], we should be having this equipment as part of the building code as well," she said.

More than 1,000 students have also been taught how to use AEDs like this one. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

In addition, the Heart and Stroke Foundation trained staff and helped to teach students hands only CPR at participating schools.

"We had over 1,100 Grade 8 students across the province ... who had a CPR instructor who went in and taught them how to do CPR," said Sherry Healy, resuscitation coordinator with the foundation.

"Then we asked them, go home and teach your mom, your dad, your sister, your brother, your aunt, your uncle, your nan, your pop."

Healy said an AED, in combination with chest compressions, can double a person's chance of survival during a cardiac incident.

More training, more AEDs

Butt said she would like to have even more students trained by making CPR training part of the province's school curriculum.

She also said more lives could be saved by installing more defibrillators.

"We want to encourage anyone else that has a building, an office space — anywhere where people gather — to put AEDs in place, it could be their lives that could be saved," said Butt.

With more AEDs in more places, Butt said, it would be possible to mark them in a smartphone app to help bystanders and first responders alike find the life-saving equipment.

And while the Heart and Stroke Foundation said the new AEDs in schools haven't had to be used yet, staff and students are now prepared if they ever have to.

