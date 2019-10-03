Adult orca dead after becoming entangled in fishing gear off northeast coast

An adult male orca whale accidentally caught in a gill net by cod fisherman near Beaumont, Long Island off Newfoundland's northeast coast died on Wednesday.

Local fishermen began towing the carcass back to land around 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning and arrived at the Triton Marine Centre at 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon, roughly 40 kilometres from where the whale was discovered.

DFO scientists, led by Jack Lawson, arrived on the scene to take pieces of the whale back to St. John's to study.

Lawson said he estimates the whale to weigh 4.3 tonnes.

It took fishermen four hours to tow this orca carcass roughly 40 kilometres back to land. (Michael Roberts/Submitted)

"[It's] a great opportunity for science to learn more about these elusive whales here," Lawson said on Twitter.

DFO estimates the whale weighs 4.3 tonnes. (Michael Roberts/Submitted)

