These students raised $1,000 to buy Christmas presents for seniors

Students from Mount Pearl Senior High raised money to buy Christmas gifts for seniors at Hillcrest Estates. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Students from Mount Pearl Senior High School are making sure everyone gets a gift this Christmas season.

The school partnered with Hillcrest Estates in Mount Pearl to "adopt" seniors, using the money they raised to make sure they are looked after and given a present this Christmas.

Amy Rowsell, a Grade 9 student, said her class wanted to help spread the Christmas spirit and help out their neighbours this year.

"Seniors have done a lot for us in the past, so we just wanted to give back to them," Rowsell said.

Students raised close to $1,000 to buy gifts for people at the seniors' centre. Fundraising efforts included raffles on items donated to the school, and a Halloween bake sale in October.

Presents were delivered to Hillcrest Estates on Friday, and will be opened on Christmas Day.

Minnie Randell, 92, says she and the rest of the residents at Hillcrest Estates really appreciate the time and thought that went into fundraising for Christmas gifts. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

"[The generosity] is just amazing. Beyond all expectations," said Mary Elizabeth Furlong, recreation director at Hillcrest Estates. "Today, they're here with their band performing.… It's just an amazing project all the way around. We are just so happy.

"It really, at this time of year, is the true meaning of Christmas."

Hillcrest resident Minnie Randell, who just celebrated her 92nd birthday, said seeing the young faces brings back Christmas memories, as her family now lives in western Canada.