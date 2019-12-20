These students raised $1,000 to buy Christmas presents for seniors
Presents donated by the students will be opened Christmas Day
Students from Mount Pearl Senior High School are making sure everyone gets a gift this Christmas season.
The school partnered with Hillcrest Estates in Mount Pearl to "adopt" seniors, using the money they raised to make sure they are looked after and given a present this Christmas.
Amy Rowsell, a Grade 9 student, said her class wanted to help spread the Christmas spirit and help out their neighbours this year.
"Seniors have done a lot for us in the past, so we just wanted to give back to them," Rowsell said.
Students raised close to $1,000 to buy gifts for people at the seniors' centre. Fundraising efforts included raffles on items donated to the school, and a Halloween bake sale in October.
Presents were delivered to Hillcrest Estates on Friday, and will be opened on Christmas Day.
"[The generosity] is just amazing. Beyond all expectations," said Mary Elizabeth Furlong, recreation director at Hillcrest Estates. "Today, they're here with their band performing.… It's just an amazing project all the way around. We are just so happy.
"It really, at this time of year, is the true meaning of Christmas."
Hillcrest resident Minnie Randell, who just celebrated her 92nd birthday, said seeing the young faces brings back Christmas memories, as her family now lives in western Canada.
With files from Cec Haire
