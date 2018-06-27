Admiral's Academy assault allegations involve more than 1 student

A staff member at Admiral's Academy in Conception Bay South is on leave while police investigate an assault complaint involving more than one student at the K-7 school.

"RNC did receive a complaint on June 14, which was not sexual in nature," Const. Geoff Higdon told CBC on Wednesday, adding it was a complaint of assault.

"More than one student is affected, and the RNC are interviewing parents at this point."

Cheryl Gullage, communications manager for the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District, said in a written statement the district became aware in mid-June of complaints "alleging inappropriate verbal and physical interactions of a non-sexual nature" with students at the Kelligrews school.

"The individual has been placed on leave and the matter has been referred to the RNC," reads the statement. "The parents of the students involved in the complaints have been contacted."

The statement also says the safety and security of students and staff is of the utmost concern for the district, which won't be commenting while the matter is being investigated.

No charges have been laid, and the police investigation is ongoing.