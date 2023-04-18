Harbour Grace homicide victim identified by family members

The victim of a homicide in Harbour Grace has been identified by family as Adam Mercer, a 34-year-old father to four kids.

The family is not speaking publicly, but is memorializing their loved one on social media. Mercer was described as a "grandson, uncle, nephew, cousin and a friend to so many," in a Facebook post by his brother, Chad Mercer, on Saturday evening.

Mercer is urging anyone with information to come forward to police.

"Please if anyone has any information to contact the RCMP even if it's something small to help get justice," he wrote. "This can't happen again [in] our small town."

Mercer's remains were found inside a burnt vehicle on Glover Road, a woods road across the highway from the town's sports complex and community centre. Police say the vehicle was found several kilometres down the road, in a muddy area that was difficult to reach.

An RCMP vehicle drives along Glover Road, in Harbour Grace on April 12, the day after human remains were discovered several kilometres down the road. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

On Monday, the RCMP held a news conference in which they told the public the death had been ruled a homicide. No arrests had been made at that point, and police said the investigation was ongoing.

In another Facebook post, Leah Mercer said her cousin, Adam, had his share of troubles but in no way deserved the fate he met. She recounted an instance in which Mercer saved her life while swimming in a pond as children.

"You saved my life that day. I just wish someone could have done the same for you," she wrote.

Friends and family have begun using the hashtag #JusticeForAdam in posts dedicated to his memory.

Police are specifically asking for anyone with dashcan video from the intersection of Glover Road and the Veterans Memorial Highway from noon on Sunday, April 9, to noon on Monday, April 10.

