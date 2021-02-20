Eastern Health recommends additional testing for Mount Pearl Senior High School community

Eastern Health is recommending additional COVID-19 testing for anyone in the Mount Pearl Senior High School community, even if they have previously tested negative for the virus and do not currently have symptoms.

"I am concerned that there may be some individuals from the Mount Pearl Senior High school population who may have developed COVID-19 infection but remain undiagnosed," Eastern Health's medical officer of health Dr. David Allison wrote in a letter to the school community on Friday.

The letter goes on to say that out of an abundance of caution "Public health is recommending additional testing for staff and students."

The isolation and quarantine period for many people in that community is coming to an end this weekend and early next week, since cases related to the outbreak were identified beginning Feb. 7. Two days later, high schools in the metro region were closed for contact tracing and to identify additional COVID-19 cases.

Allison said people must have a negative test result before they leave isolation.

Eastern Health staff were kept busy at Mount Pearl Senior High. The new testing site is now located at the Reid Community Centre. (John Pike/CBC)

"All staff and students who attended this school who have received a negative result following a COVID-19 test, whether or not they have symptoms, should be retested in the next few days," the letter reads.

"In addition, those staff and students who did not have any symptoms and were not initially tested, should now proceed to make an appointment for COVID-19 testing," Allison said.

He says that students and teachers must fill out the online COVID-19 self-referral or call 811 for testing. He says they will be provided testing time at the Reid Centre in Mount Pearl.