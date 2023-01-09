Despite lack of space in N.L. addiction treatment, this woman says her son was rejected for rehab in Ontario

In 2021, Christine Tremblett of Happy Valley-Goose Bay lost two very important people in her life. She lost her brother, whom she considered her closest friend, and the love of her life, her husband — both to cancer.

When her 41-year-old son, Richard Adams, called her last fall asking for help to get treatment for his crack cocaine addiction, she knew she couldn't lose another loved one.

"I have a son that is severely addicted to crack. And he came to me and reached out and told me, 'Mom, I need help, I need treatment, I'm ready for treatment,'" Christine Tremblett told CBC News. Adams declined to be interviewed, preferring to let his mother speak on his behalf.

Tremblett, who was diagnosed with cancer herself in August, began helping her son look for an addiction recovery program.

They were able to find a bed at an addiction treatment facility in Toronto, run by Bellwood Health Services, in late October. Adams would have been able to immediately enrol in a three-month program immediately and Tremblett applied to the provincial government to have the costs covered.

As the family awaited a decision on funding, Tremblett was invited to a meeting of provincial government officials on Nov. 2 to discuss the need for an addiction treatment facility in Labrador. The meeting was organized by Labrador MP Yvonne Jones, who invited Tremblett to share her family's experiences with addiction.

Tremblett says Jones then organized another meeting for Nov. 17 with Lake Melville MHA Perry Trimper and Premier Andrew Furey. Tremblett said she outlined the need for coverage for her son in Ontario and left the meeting optimistic that her son's costs would be covered.

But a few weeks later, in early December, her application was rejected.

Tremblett says they were told Adams would have to take part in a provincial program before the government would consider covering the cost of treatment in Ontario.

The family had reservations about availing of an N.L. program because all the provincial programs for adults last less than a month, she said.

"He does have other issues that he needs to have addressed, and a three-week program is not going to do it anyway," said Tremblett.

Tremblett, 59, and her son Richard Adams, 41, have found a place in Ontario that could have taken him right away. But the N.L. government rejected their application, she says. (CBC)

Still, Tremblett said Adams decided to give a program a try but hasn't been able to find a bed, so he can't meet the prerequisite for going to Bellwood in Ontario. Tremblett says the system is failing her son.

"Seeing my son, going through this, he's a grown man. I mean, watching him cry for help, it's unacceptable."

"Where is our officials? The only one that, like I said, that really stood and fought for me was our MP, Yvonne Jones, and with her going through what she's going through with her illness," said Tremblett.

CBC News asked Trimper, Furey and Health Minister Tom Osborne for interviews. All have refused.

Osborne provided a statement that said treatments are determined by a patient's care provider and the regional health authorities, and also acknowledged that the current wait ties for N.L.'s Grace Centre and Humberwood treatment centre is four to six weeks.

In the meantime, says the statement, people can can access one-on-one and group counselling sessions. The statement also lists other supports, including access to a medical withdrawal program, walk-in counselling services, 24-hour access to an online mental health program and self-help programs such as Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous.

MHA says office won't interfere

Trimper provided a statement that said with a constituent's support, his office can "inquire, represent and advocate on their behalf, requesting provincial government departments to respond with the information being sought" but would not interfere with "clinical or triage-related health-care decisions."

Labrador-Grenfell Health also declined an interview request.

Meanwhile, Tremblett continues to fight for her son while receiving cancer treatment herself.

"I don't even know where to turn anymore. But I mean, I'm fighting mom, and I'll be a voice for my son till the day I die," said Tremblett.

