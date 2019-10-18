Man gets 90-day weekend sentence for sexual interference with girl

A St. John's man has been sentenced to jail time and probation for sexual interference with a minor.

Adam Oldford, 32, originally pleaded not guilty and was set to go to trial on charges of sexual assault and sexual interference but later changed his plea to guilty.

He was sentenced in provincial court in St. John's Thursday to a 90-day weekend sentence and two years' probation.

At the time of Oldford's arrest, police said the complainant was under 16 years old and the offences occurred between Aug. 2 and Aug. 6, 2017.

The RNC put out a public call to anyone who may have been approached by a man in a park asking for sex, saying the suspect was pretending to be much younger and trying to befriend teen girls.

A St. John's mother told CBC News at the time that Oldford was approaching young people at the Mundy Pond skate park and misrepresenting himself.

"I discovered he was messaging my daughter privately trying to get her to meet up, and through talking with her and the other girls at the park I discovered he was actually currently dating an underage girl," Julia- Holman-Price said at the time.

Oldford again made headlines in 2018 when he fired his lawyer provided by Legal Aid ahead of his trial. He said he made the decision after speaking with private lawyer Bob Buckingham, who suggested if he was unhappy with his representation to hire a different lawyer.

In addition to jail time and probation, Oldford will be on a sex offender registry for 10 years.

