RCMP say multiple people involved in killing of Adam Mercer

Adam Mercer was a father of four and the youngest son in his family. His friends and family are calling on anyone with information about his death to contact the RCMP in Harbour Grace. (Adam Mercer/Facebook)

Police say multiple people were involved in the killing of a man in Harbour Grace, and believe they know who those people are — but are trying to find enough evidence to lay charges.

At a news conference on Wednesday afternoon, RCMP Cpl. Jolene Garland said they also believe there are accomplices to the killing, and made a plea for public help.

"This was a heinous crime and those responsible deserve to be brought to justice," Garland said to reporters.

On April 11, police found Mercer's body inside a burnt-out vehicle several kilometres down Glover Road, a forested access road across from the town's arena and community centre.

A black Ford F-150 truck was seen at the Irving gas station in Harbour Grace on Sunday, April 9, 2023. Police believe this is the truck Adam Mercer's body was found in two days later. (Submitted by RCMP)

In the lead up to that discovery, Garland said, they believe Mercer had been at the Irving gas station two days earlier, just after 10 a.m. on Easter Sunday.

She said Mercer was there with someone who was sitting in the passenger seat of a black Ford F-150 pickup truck. Police are trying to identify that passenger.

Police say that black truck is the burnt-out vehicle he was found in.

Later that day, they believe Mercer was with other people in the parking lot of the Baccalieu Trail pharmacy in South River — sometime between 3 and 4 p.m.

The RCMP want to identify the drivers of three vehicles seen at the pharmacy — a black Ford F-150, a black Subaru hatchback, and a grey Mazda 3 hatchback.

Garland said they believe there are multiple witnesses who are withholding information, and pleaded with them to come forward, including people who overheard conversations either before or after the killing.

An RCMP vehicle drives along Glover Road, in Harbour Grace, where officers found the body of Adam Mercer. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

"When you're dealing with a homicide investigation there's likely a sense for some people that there may be fear of reporting, and while we certainly understand that, we urge the public to come forward," she said.

"This is a murder, this is a homicide. We need to solve this, and we do rely on information from the public."

They're also looking for dashcam or other video footage captured in the Glover Road area between noon on Easter Sunday and noon the following day, which has any of those vehicles in it.

Garland wouldn't say how police believe he ended up on an access road 20 kilometres north in Harbour Grace.

She also wouldn't say whether they believe someone used a weapon to kill Mercer, but did say the province's chief medical examiner had no problem ruling his death was a homicide.

"This is somebody's loved one, right? This is somebody that was important to someone, and no one deserves this to happen to them, and y'know, none of us would want this to happen to our loved one, and if it did we would certainly expect those that have information would come forward to make sure that those responsible are held accountable," Garland said.

