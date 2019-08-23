Carbonear man, already facing multiple charges, now at large after fleeing police

A 31-year-old Carbonear man — charged with assault with a weapon, animal cruelty and other offences — is wanted on three warrants after he fled from police when he was being arrested earlier this week.

The timeline of the charges and warrants issued against Adam James Mercer is complex, and begins several months ago.

The RCMP said because of incidents that occurred in March and April of 2019 — which they declined to provide details about — Mercer was charged on April 8 with:

assault with a weapon.

uttering threats.

animal cruelty.

mischief.

assault causing bodily harm.

failure to comply with a recognizance.

In mid-July, Mercer failed to comply with a recognize and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Officers tried to arrest him at a home on Aug. 20, but he got away. That's when a second arrest warrant was issued.

The third warrant was issued because the recognizance that was in place dating back to the April 8 charges was revoked.

Mercer remains unlawfully at large. Anyone with information is asked to call the Harbour Grace RCMP.