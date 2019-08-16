Young Labrador cupcake chef wins award in honour of Nevaeh Denine

A 12-year-old baker from Labrador is whipping up more than just original cupcakes.

Adam Hill of Happy Valley-Goose Bay is the winner of the inaugural Community Impact award from Youth Ventures, an organization that supports young entrepreneurs in Newfoundland and Labrador.

"It means a lot," said Hill, who said he felt even more special knowing the award was established in honour of Nevaeh Denine, who died at nine years old a year ago after spending much of her short life fundraising to help sick children like her.

Nevaeh's mom, Holly Denine, presented Hill with the award on August 8 in St. John's as his own parents, Leanne and Derek Hill, proudly watched him receive the small glass trophy engraved with the Youth Ventures lemonade logo.

"We are very proud of him," said Leanne Hill.

"He has a real passion for baking. It's a creative outlet for him."

Giving back

Adam Hill also has a passion for helping others. He often donates his cupcake creations to local online auctions, community events, or families in his town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay who he feels may need a little pick-me-up.

That generosity is one of the reasons he won the Youth Ventures award, said his mother.

"The local co-ordinator, Alyssa Chiasson, nominated Adam because she says it was quite evident throughout the community that he donates a lot of his cupcakes to various fundraisers," Leanne Hill said.

Young entrepreneur Adam Hill of Happy Valley-Goose Bay is the winner of a new award established in honour of Nevaeh Denine. (Submitted by Leanne Hill)

Adam Hill started his business, Comet Cupcakes, to raise spending money for a birthday trip to New York City. When he came back, people were demanding more cupcakes so he joined Youth Ventures the same year.

Since then, he has added new flavours – with the help of his mother – to his growing menu, which may soon include cake. He's saving his profits because he hopes to return to New York soon.

Comet Cupcakes had leftovers after a day at the St. John's Farmers' Market but Adam did not let them go to waste — he donated them to the Ronald McDonald House for Children. (Leanne Hill)

Hill's desire to give back isn't limited to Labrador. When he didn't sell out during his first gig at the St. John's Farmers' Market, he made sure his sugary treats brought joy to others.

"We had 10 packs left," said Adam, "but those 10 packs we donated to the Ronald McDonald House."

