New dad wins $675K on scratch ticket

Money can't help keep a newborn sleep through the night, but it can definitely mean peace of mind for at least one new father who won $675,000 on a scratch ticket.

"It's a completely surreal experience," says Adam Cryderman, who won the top prize on a Set For Life scratch ticket.

Cryderman went with the lump sum prize option, taking the cash instead of $1,000 a week for 25 years.

He and his partner welcomed their first child just five weeks ago, so it's a lot of change for the young family.

"Not something that you would ever think would happen, and it happened, so reality is setting in, slowly but surely," Cryderman said.

"I've been shaking ever since."

The ticket was a spontaneous purchase, Cryderman said, bought on his way home from work.

"You're struggling when you have a baby," he said.

"All that's on your mind is, 'How am going to provide for her and what am I going to be able to afford her the luxury of doing with her life?' You want to be able to give the opportunities to her. This is definitely going to make me rest easier about getting her on the right track."

Cryderman bought the winning ticket at the Needs convenience store on Military Road in St. John's.

