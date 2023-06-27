His exes warned he was going to kill someone. Now he's charged with attempted murder

Jenny Smith never wanted to say "I told you so."

It's been four years since Smith told police, CBC News and anyone who would listen that she was afraid her ex-boyfriend was going to kill someone. That warning came after he choked her, beat her and sexually assaulted her during a vicious attack inside her home in Welland, Ont.

In the aftermath of the incident, she learned she was not alone. Adam Budgell, also known as Adam Penney, is a serial domestic abuser with numerous charges of assault, assault with a weapon, sexual assault, forcible confinement and more.

Last week, the RCMP in Newfoundland and Labrador handed Budgell his most severe charge to date — attempted murder.

"Part me of felt relief that he's off the streets again, but another part of me thought 'Oh my God, that poor woman,'" Smith told CBC News on Tuesday. "It wasn't a matter of if. It was when."

I am so sorry to her that she now has to be a part of this club. - Jenny Smith

Budgell was given a 40-month sentence for what he did to Smith (CBC News is not using her real name due to a mandatory publication ban in cases of sexual assault). He was released in October 2021 after serving about half his sentence.

The Parole Board of Canada said Budgell "presented a high risk of imminent domestic violence," but agreed to release him on conditions. He made national news soon after his release, when he was allowed to legally change his name to Adam Penney while on parole. Newfoundland and Labrador does not have rules restricting name changes for convicted sex offenders.

Smith said she understands what the latest alleged victim is going through, and has a message for the woman.

"Seek counselling, it does help. Don't blame yourself. Don't feel you should be embarrassed in any way. He plays a wonderful game. Gosh, I'm so sorry," Smith said. "I'm so sorry that she had to go through this, that she had to meet this person, that somehow it wasn't made clear enough to the court systems three years ago that this is who he is. I am so sorry to her that she now has to be a part of this club."

Past victims also warned of violent tendencies

Smith wasn't the only one who spoke out about Budgell in the past. Two partners, prior to his relationship with Smith, also gave interviews with CBC News in 2019 and warned he was a dangerous person with a track record of hurting women.

In one case, he was sentenced to six months for assaulting a woman and holding a box-cutter to her throat. In the other, he was given 7½ months for convictions of forcible confinement, assault and assault with a weapon.

The victim in that case was Melanie Gillard, who was in a relationship with Budgell in 2016.

"One of these days, I'm going to get a phone call saying Adam Budgell has killed somebody," she told CBC News in 2019.

Each of the three women were disappointed by the length of Budgell's sentences. His criminal record dates back to at least 2007, with convictions for violent offences in Ontario and Newfoundland and Labrador.

'Stop letting him out'

Budgell's parole documents show he refused to participate in sex offender programming while in federal prison for the attack on Smith. It also stated he racked up several institutional charges while inside.

His sentence ended in January 2023, meaning he's no longer under the parole board's watchful eye.

Smith said she was mortified to find out another person had allegedly been assaulted, but is grateful he's behind bars again.

Budgell — listed on court documents as Adam Penney — will have a bail hearing on Wednesday in Harbour Grace. Along with attempted murder, he's also charged with aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, choking, forcible confinement, uttering threats and damaging property.

Smith hopes prosecutors will fight to keep him in custody while awaiting trial and that a judge will hand down the stiffest punishment possible if he's found guilty again.

"Stop letting him out," she said. "Listen to what he does and pay attention to what he is showing you. He is showing you he has no regard whatsoever for authority, he has no regard for the rules, he has no regard for human life, he has no regard for women. Stop letting him out."

