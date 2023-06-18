American Cornhole League event in St. John's marks a series of firsts for sport in N.L.

Amanda Oakley and Deon Cuza, both from St. John's, played in the American Cornhole League's Canada Open over the weekend at the ReMax Centre. (Mike Moore/CBC)

The ReMax Centre in St. John's was buzzing over the weekend with about 100 cornhole players from across Canada and the United States competing in the American Cornhole League's (ACL) Canada Open.

It's the first time in the league's history the open was hosted on Newfoundland and Labrador soil and with it brought some big names in the sport along with some other firsts for the province.

Most eyes were focused on Deon Cuza of St. John's, who turned pro with the ACL about a year ago — again the first for Newfoundland and Labrador.

"Based on the interest and the people that come from away, I think you'll see this here every year and I think it'll get bigger and bigger," Cuza told CBC News on Sunday, shortly after winning his first game of the day.

"We hope to get a lot of the American pros here next year because those guys can really show people how this game is played at a professional level."

Also mixing it up on the cornhole courts this weekend was Amanda Oakley, also of St. John's, who has been playing the game in backyards for years before making the leap to the hardwood.

Oakley also made provincial history this weekend with a big win on Friday, the opening day of the event.

She won her division and became the first woman from Newfoundland and Labrador to hold a Canada Open crown.

Amanda Oakley and Deon Cuza warming up ahead of their games at the ACL Canada Open in St. John's on Sunday. (Mike Moore/CBC)

"I didn't know that at the time, because I probably would have lost if I knew that was on the line," she said, laughing.

"I did not expect it at all. Here in Newfoundland I would say I'm in the mid-range for the females but I signed up just for the experience."

But the points and victories kept coming.

Before Oakley knew it, she was standing in the final, facing off against the one opponent who handed her her only loss during round robin play. A group of supporters cheered her on from inside the building's lounge.

"I got here on Friday, I was talking to Deon and he asked me how I was doing and was like 'You can do this,' and I think that made me feel like 'If Deon believes in me, I think I can do it,'" she said.

"I still don't really know if it has sunk in. It's really cool."

And while Oakley is now a national champion, she said just plays for the fun of the game. But she isn't ruling out travelling to future events.

Playing host

But the event was more than winning or losing.

In true Newfoundland and Labrador fashion it was an excuse to show the world-renowned hospitality to the many players who made the journey from outside of the province.

Robert Sperry, a five-year ACL pro from Lockport, New York — just north of Buffalo — told CBC News the journey through his career and landing in St. John's for the first time has been a great ride.�

This weekend marked the first time the ACL Canada Open was played in Newfoundland and Labrador. (Mike Moore/CBC)

"Newfoundland got the call this time so we came here, there's great people and I'm so glad I made it here," Sperry said.

"You can take this game wherever you want to go with it. The sky is the limit. You just put your time in and you can go to be professional, they're shooting for Olympic teams."

And while Sperry was kept busy over the course of the event, not being able to find the free time to see the sights of St. John's, he promises he will be back at the end of the summer to do exactly that.

The busy weekend schedule didn't keep locals from bringing a piece of Newfoundland with them Friday night.

"What stands out is the hospitality. The screech-in part, we had a screech-in thing here and it was truly amazing," said Sperry.

"It was a great time, it was very entertaining and it was worth my trip just for that."

