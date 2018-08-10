Mount Pearl's ace of spades couldn't hide forever.

On Friday night, Mary Milley selected the winning card and is taking home $175,352.50.

When Milley's number was drawn, she was guaranteed at least the consolation prize of just over $16,000. But with the ace pulled, she won that plus the $159,180 jackpot.

The draw was a fundraiser for the Mount Pearl Sport Alliance, which has already raised more than $300,000 for the organization.

An earlier version of this story appears below.

Now 43 weeks in, the jackpot in a game of Chase the Ace in Mount Pearl has reached a whopping $155,000.

Last week's jackpot would have been $134,922.50 but the pot carried forward to this week when the eight of hearts was flipped. The consolation prize was $12,896.

Lineups were longer than previous weeks, with mid-afternoon ticket buyers waiting about 30 minutes before they could get inside.

Tim Bulder, a volunteer since the beginning of the fundraiser, said the event was slow to start — but that's all changed now.

"The first 20 weeks were really slow. And now, after that it started to pick up and as it got better, it started to grow and now you can see what is happening," he said.

Meanwhile, in the line, hopefuls kept their spirits up by imagining what they would do with the winnings.

"I'll probably end up in Florida in the winter," said retiree Pauline Beckett. "You never know your luck!"

Patience is required for anyone hoping to get a chance to win tonight's $155,000 jackpot in Mount Pearl. (Cal Tobin/CBC)

Eleven youth sports organizations will split the portion that goes to the Mount Pearl Sport Alliance, with events co-ordinator Meghan Rubia explaining that it will go towards "athletic award programs, sports hall of fame, volunteer development. The sports will use it for infrastructure, travel, uniforms, anything that they'll need within the club."

Tickets went on sale for the 43rd draw on Friday afternoon at the Mount Pearl Soccer Hut, with the winner pulled at 8:30 p.m.

The game is still nowhere close to the size of last summer's fundraiser in the Goulds, which landed one Conception Bay South winner a $2.6-million jackpot.

That edition of Chase the Ace saw exponential growth as the weeks went on, choking Goulds roads as more and more people crowded into the town to buy tickets and wait for the draw, ultimately raising $5.7 million for St. Kevin's Parish.

