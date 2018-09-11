One dead in vehicle crash near Thorburn Lake, RCMP confirm

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have confirmed one fatality as result of a serious motor vehicle accident near Thorburn Lake.

The Trans-Canada Highway is currently closed in both directions due to the ongoing investigation.

RCMP Police Dog Services are currently on scene with officers from the Clarenveille detachment.

An RCMP collision analyst is also enroute.

Traffic is being re-directed eastbound through Port Blandford and westbound through Clarenville at this time while the Trans-Canada Highway remains closed near Thorburn Lake.

