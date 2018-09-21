Skip to Main Content
Collision with pole causes downtown power outage

Collision with pole causes downtown power outage

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is telling the public to expect long traffic delays.
CBC News ·
Newfoundland Power issued a tweet shortly after 3 p.m., Friday that crews were on the scene. (Newfoundland Power/Twitter)

Newfoundland Power reported widespread outages in the downtown area after a vehicle struck a power pole on the corner of Cochrane Street and Water Street in St. John's Friday afternoon. 

It happened shortly after 3 p.m.

According to Newfoundland Power's website, the following streets have been affected:

  • Duckworth Street
  • Gower Street
  • Kings Bridge Road
  • Battery Road
  • Water Street
  • Kings Road
  • Signal Hill
  • Prescott Steet
  • Carters Hill
  • Lime Street
  • Livingstone Street
  • Queens Road

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary closed a section of Water Street near the Sir Humphrey Gilbert Building. Police tweeted the public, asking people to avoid the area if possible and to expect long traffic delays. 

It's not yet known when power is expected to be restored. 

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us