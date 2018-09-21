Collision with pole causes downtown power outage

Newfoundland Power reported widespread outages in the downtown area after a vehicle struck a power pole on the corner of Cochrane Street and Water Street in St. John's Friday afternoon.

It happened shortly after 3 p.m.

According to Newfoundland Power's website, the following streets have been affected:

Duckworth Street

Gower Street

Kings Bridge Road

Battery Road

Water Street

Kings Road

Signal Hill

Prescott Steet

Carters Hill

Lime Street

Livingstone Street

Queens Road

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary closed a section of Water Street near the Sir Humphrey Gilbert Building. Police tweeted the public, asking people to avoid the area if possible and to expect long traffic delays.

It's not yet known when power is expected to be restored.

Poles on top of each other on the corner of Water and Duckworth. Power out in the area <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/dJcVeDnJG1">pic.twitter.com/dJcVeDnJG1</a> —@grmyles

Stay away from water st and Cochrane st.. cracked poll <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/eQpoqdgXI3">pic.twitter.com/eQpoqdgXI3</a> —@pbsnow12

