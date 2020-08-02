These 3 N.L. communities have rolled out the mat to make sandy beaches accessible

Three Newfoundland and Labrador communities have gotten creative in making their sandy beaches accessible to those with mobile disabilities this summer.

Deer Lake was the first to take the initiative, with Pasadena and Eastport following closely behind in installing heavy mats pointed toward the water to roll over with custom chairs for those who may find it difficult to navigate the sand otherwise.

"You can't physically push a wheelchair through the sand, so we have to stop at the end of the ramp that goes down to the beach and that's as far as we can get out," said Karla Halfyard, a mother in Deer Lake whose nine-year-old daughter, Kaitlyn, is in a wheelchair.

"There's a nice walking trail along the beach, so we would walk back and forth with her while the other two children would play down at the beach."

Halfyard told CBC Radio's Newfoundland Morning the routine became something the family was accustomed to, but it's an issue they never should have had to deal with.

The Halfyards are strong advocates for accessibility for children and adults in every day activities, Halfyard said. Now, Kaitlyn can join her siblings for a family day on the beach.

The new accessible beach equipment allows for families to spend their day together on the sand. (Town of Pasadena/Facebook)

"We'll be able to all go in the same area for a change, and she'll be able to get out and play with her sisters," Halfyard said.

"If one person with disabilities, or one person in a wheel chair, or a walker, or with a bummed hip or knee can actually get down and enjoy time with their family, that's great."

In Pasadena the custom chairs can be rented for 90-minute intervals. To keep in line with COVID-19 regulations, each chair is sanitized after every use.

Better planning

Halfyard said there have been other accessibility improvements in Deer Lake in recent years, such as sidewalks and playgrounds, that allows greater accessibility for more people.

But there's more work to be done, she said.

"We would like to see more accessibility to the areas that they have made accessible. So, if they do have playgrounds with certain swing areas that can accept a wheelchair, now they have to make access from a parking lot into those areas," she said.

"We can't push Kaitlyn's wheelchair into a playground because it's all sand, it's not the proper matting that would be able to push a stroller, or a wheelchair or a walker over. That needs to be done prior to making these areas accessible."

Halfyard said she would like for municipalities to communicate better with families in situations such as hers ahead of time, which she says will leave them better prepared with accessibility to a wider community.

