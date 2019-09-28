Double feature: 2 new shorts document the changing faces of N.L.

1949 is a barbershop in St. John's that has become a community gathering place. (Butter Pictures)

One of the many pleasures of visiting the barber shop or hair salon is sitting back, gazing into the mirrors and listening to the free-flowing conversation.

That is exactly what director Kerry Gamberg captures in her new short film 1949: Fade Forward.

It and another short doc — Home: Stories of Newcomers to Newfoundland and Labrador — are airing Saturday night on CBC Television's Absolutely Canadian, and are both available now to watch on CBC's free streaming service Gem.

Gamberg's film captures the dedication of diverse staff at the 1949 Barber Shop in St. John's, and the observations of their clientele, many of whom are newcomers to Newfoundland.

1949 is more than a place to get a shave and a fade. It's a hub for newcomers.

Students, nurses, basketball players, musicians and "walk-ins" — everyone wants to talk about what they value about Newfoundland, how to bring more diversity here and why they consider themselves 'at home'.

Hosted by up-and-coming musician and 1949 client Winnie Churchill, the documentary will introduce viewers to the shop's owners, Yaw Antwi-Ajei and Gustavo Valoyes, and barbers Joana Smits and Ricardo Powell.

Step inside the 1949 Barber Shop, and see Kerry Gamberg's short film:

Gamberg set out to make the film after visiting 1949, where she saw a Newfoundland and Labrador that has not yet been represented in the province's award-winning tourism commercials. She wanted to correct that.

No one does 'home' like Newfoundlanders. They got it figured out. - Winnie Churchill

"Making the film was as an excellent opportunity to pass the mic to a sector of Newfoundland & Labrador we've never seen reflected on television," she said.

Gamberg added the audience is invited to "take a seat and lean back and listen to the staff and clientele, from around the world, as they chat about the true meaning of home."

Home-makers: How a variety of newcomers came to N.L.

In Saturday's episode of Absolutely Canadian, viewers will be able to watch another film about immigration in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Home: Stories of Newcomers to Newfoundland and Labrador was made by Conor McCann and Rodrigo Iniguez for the Association for New Canadians, and introduces the real people behind the provincial government's push for more immigration.

McCann and Iniguez travelled the province to speak with newcomers in different communities, from Labrador to central Newfoundland to the island's west coast.

Newfoundland and Labrador is the only province for which Statistics Canada has projected a shrinking population over the next 20 years.

The filmmakers met a broad range of people from countries al over the world, who have chosen to make Newfoundland and Labrador their home, and a better place.

Absolutely Canadian airs Saturday at 8:30 p.m. NT. Both 1949: Fade Forward — and Home: Stories of Newcomers from Newfoundland & Labrador — can be streamed separately via CBC Gem.

