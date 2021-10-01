This documentary takes a deep dive into the lives of N.L.'s mobile workers

A new Absolutely Canadian film offers an intimate look into the daily reality of mobile workers in Newfoundland and Labrador.

But director Lian Morrison turns her camera toward a different sort of employee than the typical Fort McMurray oil labourer.

Set in Motion traces the story of three women who are constantly travelling within the province to earn a paycheque.

Sara Ann James is a truck driver on Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula. (Director: Lian Morrison)

Sara Ann James' alarm clock usually sounds at 5 a.m. She's a truck driver, in motion all day long, delivering goods on the Avalon.

Even though she's proud of her profession, has always loved cars and even relaxes at the Avalon Speedway — not to mention being one of few women with a Class 1 license in the province — it's a solitary life.

Pharmacist Kara O'Keefe travels to Bell Island to work five days a week — a trip that depends largely on ferries running smoothly. (Director Lian Morrison)

Kara O'Keefe is a pharmacist who works on Bell Island, but lives in St. John's.

Her daily work routine is often impacted by the vagaries of the weather and ferry breakdowns.

"When I get up on Monday morning, the first thing that is going through my mind is that I have to deal with the ferry for the next five days," she says.

"So that can sometimes make me more hesitant to get out of bed."

When she's unable to get to the pharmacy on time, it can delay treatment for some of her patients.

Beatrice Clowe misses a lot of family time due to her job at a Labrador mine. (Director Lian Morrison)

Beatrice Clowe is an underground miner at Voisey's Bay.

She and her husband alternate work schedules at the mine, flying to Labrador from Torbay. They are two of the 800 workers who remain at the mine site for two weeks at a time before heading home again.

She loves her job, but says the rotation sometimes means she misses family milestones.

WATCH | Find out what life is like on the road for workers who have become accustomed to travel. Click below to see the full documentary, Set in Motion:

Leanna Butters of the On the Move Partnership out of Memorial University says mobile workers like James, O'Keefe and Clowe are the vehicles that sustain rural communities in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Deatra Walsh, a researcher with the partnership who's married to a rotational worker, says acknowledging their struggles will lead to better policies to support workers — whether it's access to childcare or better mental health supports.

Set in Motion will debut this Saturday at 8:30 pm on CBC-TV and will be on the CBC Gem with the Absolutely Canadian documentaries.