Fire up the grill with us Tuesday for the 2nd episode of Home Cooking

Kyle and his wife Kayla O'Brien opened their restaurant Fork on a five-acre property in Mobile. Fork is a small, 28-seat restaurant which uses locally sourced ingredients to produce creative and flavourful dishes.

Puddester was born and raised in St. John's and began his culinary career when he graduated from the College of the North Atlantic's culinary program in 2008.

Kyle will show us how to make barbecue ribs along with a Carolina gold barbecue sauce with seabuckthorn.

Kyle Puddester is a chef and owner of the restaurant Fork in Mobile, N.L. (Submitted by Kyle Puddester)

Foodie David Gosine, host of the series, will chat with Kyle as he shares his recipe and grilling tips with us.

About Home Cooking

David Gosine is a graduate of the University of Burgundy with a master's degree in business, with a focus on wine and spirits. (Janice Drover/Submitted by David Gosine)

Spending more time in your kitchen these days? How about some company? Through June 9, join us Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m. NT on the CBC Newfoundland and Labrador Facebook page for Home Cooking. Host David Gosine will welcome chefs from across the province to prepare a dish live.

You can take part by tuning in, asking questions and even cooking along from your own kitchen.

From May 12 to June 9, tune in Tuesdays at 7 p.m. NT on the CBC Newfoundland and Labrador Facebook page for 'Home Cooking.' Host David Gosine will welcome chefs from across the province to prepare a dish live. (Katie Rowe/CBC)

About David Gosine

David Gosine is a graduate of the University of Burgundy with a Masters in Business with a focus on wine and spirits. Gosine works as an international food and wine consultant and opened Artisan Tours — a food and wine experience travel tour company in 2018. He has been published in publications such as Harper's Magazine, The Buyer UK, and Harper's Wines and Spirits Magazine. Pre-pandemic, Gosine was living in the north of Italy but is currently back in Newfoundland, cooking up a storm and writing his first cookbook. He recently started selling his slow-roasted tomato sauce and different pastas through Instagram.

