Home Cooking: Join us on Facebook Tuesday night for a brand new show

From May 12 to June 9, tune in Tuesdays at 7 p.m. NT on the CBC Newfoundland and Labrador Facebook page for 'Home Cooking.' Host David Gosine will welcome chefs from across the province to prepare a dish live. (Katie Rowe/CBC)

Have you been experimenting at home in your kitchen during the pandemic? Trying a new recipe or perfecting an old one? Join us Tuesday evening for a how-to from chef Katie Hayes — and take your homemade pizza to the next level.

Hayes, a graduate of the Culinary Institute of Canada and a Red Seal Chef, is the owner of Bonavista Social Club in Upper Amherst Cove. She represented the province at the 2019 Great Canadian Kitchen Party in Kelowna, B.C.

Chef Katie Hayes of Bonavista Social Club will share her sourdough pizza recipe on Tuesday night. (Brian Rick's Photography/Submitted by Katie Hayes )

Foodie David Gosine, host of the series, will chat with Katie as she shares her recipe with us for sourdough pizza.

Grab your apron and join us! We'll be going live on the CBC Newfoundland and Labrador Facebook page with Home Cooking at 7 p.m. NT, 6:30 p.m. in most of Labrador.

David Gosine is a graduate of the University of Burgundy with a master's degree in business, with a focus on wine and spirits. (Janice Drover/Submitted by David Gosine)

About Home Cooking

About David Gosine

David Gosine is a graduate of the University of Burgundy with a Masters in Business with a focus on wine and spirits. Gosine works as an international food and wine consultant and opened Artisan Tours — a food and wine experience travel tour company in 2018. He has been published in publications such as Harper's Magazine, The Buyer UK, and Harper's Wines and Spirits Magazine. Pre-pandemic, Gosine was living in the north of Italy but is currently back in Newfoundland, cooking up a storm and writing his first cookbook. He recently started selling his slow-roasted tomato sauce and different pastas through Instagram.

