Mother stopped at ferry attempting to abduct son, RCMP says

A mother has been arrested after being stopped at the ferry terminal in St. Barbe, allegedly attempting to abduct her son from the province.

The RCMP received a call around 8 p.m. Tuesday from a man who reported his son was abducted after school by the child's mother in Bay Roberts.

He told police he believed the woman would flee the island by ferry.

Mounties across the province, as well as the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, Marine Atlantic and Labrador Marine, were notified as the search began.

Port Saunders RCMP found the woman around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the ferry terminal in St. Barbe, on the Northern Peninsula. The boy was with his mother when she was arrested and was not harmed, according to the RCMP.

A formal charge has not been laid yet. Police do not have the authority to lay a charge of parental abduction, according to a section of the Criminal Code. Instead, The RCMP have submitted a charge of parental abduction, but it must be approved by the attorney general through the provincial Crown Attorney's Office.

