Abduction that prompted Amber Alert nets Corner Brook father 4 months in jail

A Corner Brook man was sentenced to nearly four months in jail for abducting his 12-year-old son. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

A Corner Brook man has been sentenced to nearly four months in jail for abducting his son.

The 48-year-old, who cannot be named due to a publication ban, abducted his 12-year-old son Jan. 2.

A Canada-wide amber alert was issued by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, which resulted in a tip the two were in Port aux Basques.

The man was arrested there without incident and charged. He's been in custody since that time.

In provincial court this week, the man was sentenced on two charges. Judge Paul Noble, presiding via video conference from Clarenville, sentenced the man to 114 days in jail on the abduction charge and 30 days on a breach of undertaking charge, to be served concurrently. He will also be on probation for 18 months after his incarceration.

The man has also been ordered to provide a DNA sample and is prohibited from owning a firearm for 10 years.

Charges with theft of a motor vehicle and two other court breaches were withdrawn.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador