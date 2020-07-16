Pandemic politicking: Leadership hopefuls hit the physically distanced campaign trail

The Liberal leadership campaign is on the road this week with both John Abbott and Andrew Furey driving to rural areas across the province to seek support outside St. John's.

John Abbott is putting thousands of kilometres on his vehicle to visit Port aux Basques, Corner Brook, and communities on the Northern Peninsula.

"We've committed to going to all 40 districts as part of our campaign tour," Abbott said.

Health-care funds

His brief stop in Corner Brook focused on his newly launched health-care plan, which he says will save the province $200 million and be ready in three months.

"There is a lot of funding through the system that I believe, through sound management, engaging all stakeholders, that we can make the changes, find those savings and deliver better health care to the people of this province," he said.

Andrew Furey says people have been understanding of the need to conduct a campaign differently in a pandemic. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Opponent Andrew Furey says it is too early to talk numbers.

"There are some savings to be had. But to put an arbitrary number around it before you are in there before having a look at where the targets [are] is not responsible, in my opinion," he said.

"I think you need to have a balanced approach around budgets. You need to consider the numbers, but more importantly consider the people affected by it."

On Thursday, the Newfoundland and Labrador Liberal Party said 34,040 people have registered to vote. Voting will start July 28 and last until Aug. 3, which is when the new party leader — and therefore premier — will be announced

Hectic schedule

Furey says he has punched 2,000 kilometres in the past 36 hours, with pre-planned stops and meetings with community leaders, at a distance.

It's nice to get out away from the computer screen. - Andrew Furey

He says meeting voters in person is much better than videoconference meetings.

"It's nice to get out away from the computer screen and meet the great people of Newfoundland and Labrador," he said.

Both candidates say it's odd to campaign during a health crisis; they can't safely walk into a restaurant or coffee shop and shake people's hands.

COVID campaign

"We are trying to plan pre-arranged meetings. We try to meet in an office, or someone's home or at the coffee shop. People are very conscious of the COVID rules and the physical distancing," said Abbott.

Abbott says he's travelled thousands of kilometres across the province's Northern Peninsula and west coast. (colleen connors/CBC)

Furey said people have been understanding about the situation.

"People have been great," he said. "We are trying to be sensitive to people's anxieties and they are out there. My family shares those anxieties too."

Both candidates continue to campaign on the road this week, with plans to fly to Labrador before the virtual convention Aug. 3.

