John Abbott or Andrew Furey to be named Liberal Party leader

After many months of campaigning, debating and a delay due to COVID-19, either John Abbott or Andrew Furey will become Newfoundland and Labrador's new Liberal Party leader Monday night — and the province's premier-designate.

It started in February with outgoing Premier Dwight Ball dropping a bombshell announcement of his resignation from the post.

Ball's announcement came amid growing scandals within his caucus such as former Municipal Affairs and Environment Minister Perry Trimper's inadvertent "very racist" voicemail to Innu Nation staffer Dominic Rich, the hiring of Carla Foote — without competition — to a top job at The Rooms and subsequent investigation into then-Tourism Minister Christopher Mitchelmore's involvement, the hiring of Gordon McIntosh to a $350,000 contract with Nalcor Energy — also without competition — and the saga of a harassment claim set forth by then cabinet Minister Sherry Gambin-Walsh which saw the removal of then-Liberal MHA Eddie Joyce and cabinet minister Dale Kirby.

Ball was first elected as premier in 2015, and re-elected in 2019.

But either Abbott or Furey will also inherit other problems, such as the province's troubling financial situation, which has since worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the ongoing push to bring the Muskrat Falls hydroelectric project online.

The candidates

The race for a new Liberal leader began shortly after Ball's resignation in February. Abbott was the first to declare his candidacy for leadership, with Furey entering the ring not long after.

The whole process came to a halt in late March amid a wave of pandemic-related closures, before starting back up in early June.

Abbott, who is CEO of the Newfoundland and Labrador branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association, has experience in the public sphere after working two stints as deputy minister of health under Ball and former premier Danny Williams. He has never run for public office before this race.

Premier Dwight Ball, left, resigned in February but stayed on board to see Newfoundland and Labrador through the first phase of the pandemic while the official Liberal leadership race was halted. (Peter Cowan/CBC)

Furey comes from a family of long-time politicians. His father, George Furey, is the speaker of the Senate. Furey's uncle, Chuck Furey, is a former provincial cabinet minister.

But the younger Furey, too, has never run for office until now. An orthopedic surgeon, he founded the humanitarian group Team Broken Earth and co-founded the Dollar A Day Foundation.

Over the course of the race, Abbott remained on the attack, twice raising concerns about how Furey formed his contact list, a list that resulted in a convicted murderer getting an invitation to Furey's campaign launch.

The two men also went to battle over health care, with Furey accusing Abbott of not doing enough to fix the system while he held his senior position in government.

