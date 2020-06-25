Abbott, Furey face off for Liberal leadership in live CBC debate

Liberal leadership hopefuls John Abbott and Andrew Furey will continue their respective campaign drives Thursday evening, with a one-hour debate live on CBC's Here and Now at 6 p.m. NLT.

CBC journalist Peter Cowan will act as the moderator, and pose questions asked directly from residents across the province. CBC received more than 150 submissions in all.

There is no fixed time limit for candidates to answer a specific question.

The Liberal Party of Newfoundland and Labrador will declare a new party leader — and premier to replace outgoing Premier Dwight Ball — during a virtual convention on Aug. 3 in St. John's.

Thursday will likely be the best opportunity for party members and the general public to test the candidates, as they will have the opportunity to debate each other on a range of issues facing the province.

Furey stands out as the frontrunner, as he's already received the support of most Liberal cabinet ministers and MHAs, painting Abbott as the underdog, despite his lengthy career in government.

Furey also appears to have an institutional advantage over Abbott, as Furey's team began contacting Liberal party members on his behalf before the campaign had even started. A few months later, a cabinet minister's assistant invited 11 other ministerial aides to work on Furey's campaign, with suggestions that they make calls during working hours.

Abbott is not without controversy of his own, however, as he was ousted from the Department of Health after he spoke candidly with CBC about his views that the province's health system was too costly and had too many nurses.

You can watch Thursday's debate live on CBC Television, CBC Gem, our Facebook and YouTube channels, and in the player above.

John Abbott, left, and Andrew Furey are vying to become the next leader of the Liberal Party of Newfoundland and Labrador. The winner will also automatically become the province's next premier. (CBC)

