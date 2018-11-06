Is anyone missing Marshall? Bedraggled guinea pig found in St. John's backyard

A small animal rescue group is looking for the owner of a guinea pig found in the backyard of a home in St. John's.

A teenaged boy out with his dogs in a subdivision off Thorburn Road made the discovery Saturday night — a wet guinea pig with scratches on his back huddled against a fence in the backyard.

The animal is now safe and dry, and being cared for by Ashley Pike, a volunteer with Hoppy Homes Rescue.

The guinea pig was huddled under this fence when he was found by dogs. (Submitted by Hoppy Homes Rescue)

"Someone might have had him out in their yard eating grass, he might have escaped and they didn't realize right away," said Pike, who named him Marshall after the street where he was found.

There are always options, it's never the right answer to just abandon them outside. - Judy Perry

While they're hoping an owner will come forward, in most cases that's just not the case.

"Yeah, that would be the happy ending if he did have an owner come forward, but unfortunately in maybe 90 per cent of these cases mostly the animals are abandoned," added Judy Perry, president of Hoppy Homes.

Persistent problem

"It's very sad but unfortunately it happens all the time with small animals. We found the guinea pig, I believe it was May of this year, who was in field in Kilbride. We've had a report just yesterday of a domestic rat out in the Stephenville area who was found eating somebody's pumpkin on their front step," said Perry.

The group has also been contacted about numerous pet rabbits found abandoned over the past few months.

"I don't know if people think that maybe there's a chance that they'll survive. I'd like to think that. But unfortunately this is Newfoundland, the weather is not great, there's not much hope of them surviving out there on their own," Perry told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show.

Marshall shortly after he was brought inside. He was wet and had some missing fur and scratches on his back. (Submitted by Hoppy Homes Rescue)

"I mean, it's the same as a cat or dog, right? They've been bred to be domesticated for years so they depend on you for food. They just don't know how to survive in the wild."

Small animal, big commitment

Perry said while it's very easy for someone to purchase small animals like guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits or rats from a pet store or breeder, they often don't do enough research and end up unprepared for the commitment that's involved.

Guinea pigs, for example, are social animals that should be kept in pairs. They require a large living space and veterinarian care, and can live an average of five to seven years — long after most kids have lost interest.

Marshall looking much better after he was cleaned up and taken to the vet Monday. (Submitted by Hoppy Homes Rescue)

Aside from a little missing fur, Marshall is doing well and will be put up for adoption in a week or so if the owner doesn't come forward. But Pike, who already cares for 10 guinea pigs at her home, said she might have some trouble letting him go.

"He is the sweetest. He's my buddy."

Perry said there are numerous rescue groups that will do their best to help someone who is no longer able or willing to care for an animal.

"There are always options, it's never the right answer to just abandon them outside."

With files from the St. John's Morning Show

