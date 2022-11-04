The oldest townies? Ancient fossils from downtown St. John's come home
They’re called 'aspidella', and they're kind of a big deal
They were discovered on Duckworth Street in the heart of downtown St. John's, in the kind of rocky outcrop still visible on the street today. They're about half a billion years old, and were among the first multicellular life to appear on planet Earth.
And now, for the first time in more than a century, they've come home.
Fossils of an ancient organism called an Aspidella are now on display at The Rooms. A team from Memorial University requested the fossils from the Geological Survey of Canada in Ottawa, where the fossils were sent shortly after being discovered in the mid 1800's.
The paleontologist who first studied them named the creature Aspidella Terranovica, or "little shield from Newfoundland."
Watch the video below to get a closer look, and learn the fascinating story behind their discovery:
"When we say fossils, we often think of dinosaurs, petrified bones and teeth," said Nathalie Djan-Chekar, Manager of Natural History Collections at The Rooms.
"These are different, they are actually impressions in the rock of the body of an ancient organism."
That organism may have looked like a modern sea anemone, but Djan-Chekar says that's just our current best guess. Even though the fossils have been studied for so long, Djan-Chekar says they still have lots to teach us.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?