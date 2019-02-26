Listen Up: You can take the boy out of the bay…

Aaron Rideout might live in St. John's now, but his heart will always be in Moreton's Harbour. (Submitted by Aaron Rideout )

Don't try to convince Aaron Rideout that city life is better. The 18-year-old recently moved from Moreton's Harbour, a rural town with a population of about 100 people, to St. John's for school.

Despite having moments of bus frustration — Moreton's Harbour is about 100 kilometres north of Gander — homesickness, and little to no eye contact from passersby, he's tolerating city life. That's because he knows he'll be heading back to the bay someday.

"The thought is just always in the back of my mind that not too long I'll be going back home."

Listen to Rideout talk about leaving home, his love for rural Newfoundland, and why he wants to go back.

About Listen Up

We're delighted to bring you a new series about teenagers in Newfoundland and Labrador.

With Listen Up, you'll hear teens tell their own stories, in their own words.

For the coming weeks, Listen Up airs Thursdays on your local CBC Radio morning show in Newfoundland and Labrador.

We'll also be posting the stories here online, and sharing them on social media.

Would you like to take part? Click here to send us a pitch about your story.

