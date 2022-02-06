A tiny look at winter in this week's photo album

Maureen Brenton captures the intricate design of a snowflake on her window. (Submitted by Maureen Brenton)

This past week saw weather warnings across the board for wind, rain, snow and extreme cold, depending on which part of the province you're in. The uneven nature of, well, nature this winter is reflected in our audience's photos.

Check out these photos, then read below to learn how to submit your own for next week's album!

A lone polar bear makes a long and hungry trek across the snow near the Churchill River. (Submitted by Jacquie Matechuk)

A blue sky smiles down on a wintry Butter Pot Park. (Submitted by Amanda Pike)

The puck drops in Makkovik, even with a -20 windchill. (Submitted by Mike Bishop)

A single ripple is all that disturbs the glass-like water at Voisey's Bay. (Submitted by Tara Adey)

A set of sunsicles glow over Isaac Cove beach in Northern Bay. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

Feathers of frost grow across glass in -30 degree cold at a cabin near Kenemich River in Labrador. (Submitted by Catherine Jong)

A stack of cut wood near Postville hits at the promise of the warmth and light of the fire even as the sun sets in on the horizon. (Submitted by Ethan Ford-Goudie)

Have a photo you'd like to share?

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions from across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share the photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit. Providing a handle for Instagram would be appreciated!

Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we cannot respond to everyone.