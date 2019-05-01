A Paradise driver says he lost control and rolled car after ex-girlfriend pushed him

A Paradise man accused of dangerous driving causing bodily harm, and forcible confinement testified it was his ex-girlfriend's action, not his driving, that caused the crash that left her paralysed.

"When she pushed my right arm, I lost control," said 23-year-old Joshua Steele-Young in court Wednesday.

Steele-Young was charged after the car he was driving crashed off Pitts Memorial Drive on March 20, 2017.

His former girlfriend, Morgan Pardy was ejected from the car and a spinal injury left her lower body paralyzed

They had dated for months but Steele-Young said in court that around the time of the crash they had made a "mutual" decision to break up.

Joshua Steele-Young (left) in court with his former-girlfriend Morgan Pardy, who now uses a wheel chair. (Mark Quinn/ CBC)

Both Pardy and Steele-Young agree they were having an angry, heated argument before the crash happened.

But they have very different versions of what went on in the car before it rolled.

In early testimony, Pardy said she removed her seatbelt and asked to get out of the car repeatedly before the crash because his erratic driving frightened her.

She said he ignored her request and continued speeding and passing cars as snow accumulated on the road.

Crash analysis experts say Joshua Steele-Young's Honda rolled three times after it left Pitts Memorial Drive on March 20, 2017. (CBC)

In court Steele-Young testified that Pardy never asked him once to let her out of the car. He said he didn't know she had removed her seatbelt and would not have heard her seatbelt alarm because loud rap music was playing in the car.

Car was speeding

An RNC expert on crash data retrieval, extraction and interpretation testified information gathered from from Steele Young's car shows the Honda was travelling about 130 kilometres per hour before it left the road and rolled.

Cst. Barry Osmond also said the data retrieved from the car suggested Steele-Young tried to regain control of the car when it began to skid.

RNC Const. Barry Osmond testified at the Steele-Young trial on May 1, 2019. (Mark Quinn/ CBC)

Steele-Young conceded the accident harmed Pardy but he didn't agree it was his driving that caused that harm.

Lawyers are scheduled to make their final arguments on Friday.