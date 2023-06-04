A land of many colours in this week's photo gallery

A gorgeous morning, and a gorgeous start to Pride month, at 5 Wing Goose Bay. (Submitted by Terry Powell)

You could think of each of these photos as a different side of our province refracted, like a rainbow, in to thousands of individual moments, experiences and points of view, each making up the place we call Newfoundland and Labrador.

Enjoy this week's photos, then scroll to the end to see how you can add your point of view to next week's gallery!

A Goldfinch enjoys a feed of seed in Grand Bank. (Submitted by Ann Miller)

This wind-blown tuckamore appears to dance in its field near Western Brook (Submitted by Doreen Dawe)

Boats aren't the only things afloat off Leading Tickles this week. (Submitted by Linda Lane)

This loon seems to be scouting out nesting locations on Newfoundland's south-west coast. (Submitted by Norm Strickland)

Of Trouser Lake near Nain, Connie Boland writes "Some places make you feel small. Some places make you feel grateful. Some places just make you think." (Submitted by Connie Boland)

A beautiful day to be on the water off Bonavista. (Submitted by Mark Gray)

